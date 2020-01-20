Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
KU offers scholarship to physiology students

The University of Karachi has announced scholarships for physiology students in partnership with one of its graduates.

An alumnus of the University of Karachi Mohammad Feroze Moosani would provide scholarships to the two students of the Department of Physiology KU each year.

The scholarship, named after Prof Dr MH Qazi, will be awarded on the basis of merit. This means that Bachelors and Masters students with the highest CGPA in the morning programme will be eligible for it.

The candidates will get an annual stipend of Rs120,000 (Rs10,000 per month) and Rs30,000 per annum towards the semester fee. A student would get Rs150,000 per year under this scholarship programme.

The candidate will be selected by a committee comprising members of the Financial Aid Office.

The KU vice-chancellor will constitute the committee for the selection of candidates. The committee will scrutinise the application forms and recommend suitable candidates.

Mohammad Feroze Moosani, a businessman, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Karachi for the establishment of the scholarship programme.

