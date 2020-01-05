Sunday, January 5, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Government

KP’s new elementary education minister has only completed his Matric

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Photo: Akbar Ayub Khan/Facebook

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has undergone some major changes, with two new ministers, one adviser and eight special assistants being inducted.

In a notification issued on Saturday, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced the changes to his cabinet.

He has retained 15 important portfolios. Two new ministers–Iqbal Wazir and Shah Muhammad Khan– have been appointed. Wazir is the elected representative from North Waziristan, while Muhammad is from Bannu.

With these changes, the cabinet strength has been increased to 28, with 14 ministers, four advisers and 10 special assistants. However, there are still no women in the cabinet.

The department of elementary education has been given to Akbar Khan Ayub, who’s highest educational qualification is that he passed his Matriculation. He previously held the communication and works portfolio.

Defending his appointment, Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said ministers need skills, not education.

Among other changes in the cabinet are that local government, elections and rural development minister Shahram Khan Tarakai has been given charge of the health department.

The incumbent health minister, Hisham Inamullah Khan, has been given the social welfare portfolio instead.

Former special assistant to the CM for information technology Kamran Bangash has been given the local government portfolio.

