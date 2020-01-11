KP govt working to educate public on local body systems

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is taking steps to create greater awareness about the local body system amongst the people of the province.

The ‘Safeer-e-Baldiyat Programme’ was launched by the government on Thursday. Through the project, at least 120 people – 35 women and 85 men – have been appointed youth ambassadors.

They will create awareness amongst people about the importance of local government systems and bodies, including their functions and features.

“How can people from the tribal areas solve their problems at home only?” asked KP Chief Minister’s Assistant for Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash.

This will start a new era in the former tribal areas, he said. The programme has been launched under KP’s Local Government Act, 2019.

“Local men and women will also be trained to become a part of the programme,” Bangash said. “This will make them feel confident,” he added.

The government has also sent machinery to collect garbage to the offices of those concerned, in these areas. As many as 3,600 awareness centres will also be set up in mosques, hujras, and residences of notables and elders of the region where training on the new local government system will be offered to locals.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.