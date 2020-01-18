Kohat police officer arrested for smuggling weapons from tribal areas

A police officer of the special crime branch in Kohat was arrested on Friday for smuggling weapons in a car from the former tribal areas to other parts of the province.

His accomplice fled. The police are on the lookout for him.

Almost 25 pistols, five Kalashnikov rifles and 9,000 cartridges were confiscated from the officer, according to the police. The car was coming from Dara Adamkhel and was stopped on the Indus Highway. The police found the weapons hidden in multiple parts of the car.

“We caught Muhammad Ali,” said DSP Bashir Dad. “His companion, Muhammad Khan, who is also from the police, fled,” he said.

Raids and investigations are being conducted to arrest Khan, the DSP added.