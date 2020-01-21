Tuesday, January 21, 2020  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1441
Khanewal cop suspended for sending ‘indecent’ messages to a girl

Posted: Jan 21, 2020
Posted: Jan 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A station house officer in Khanewal was suspended on Tuesday for sending “indecent” messages to a girl in the Makhdoompur area, a senior police officer confirmed.

The family of the girl, who is a bus hostess, said SHO Makhdoompur Zafar Iqbal sent “indecent” messages to her. They said the officer raided their house with a police team and subjected them to torture.

The family said SHO Iqbal also snatched their cellphones, fearing that he could be exposed.

Khanewal District Police Officer Faisal Shehzad has suspended the police officer and ordered a departmental inquiry against him.

