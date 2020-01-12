Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui resigns as federal IT minister

MQM-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has resigned as federal IT minister, saying the ruling PTI has not fulfilled some promises.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Siddiqui said his sitting in the cabinet is useless.

Today’s announcement has nothing to do with rumours spreading, he said, adding that they will maintain the alliance with the PTI.

He did not clarify whether Law Minister Farogh Nasim would also resign. He said that he was the MQM minister in the cabinet, not Nasim. Everyone knows we did not ask for the law ministry, said Siddiqui, adding that they did not submit Nasim’s name for the post.

We were told that in order to uphold the principles of democracy, law, justice and accountability, the government needed a lawyer like Nasim, he explained.

The government acted according to its needs, according to Pakistan’s needs and Pakistan’s needs are our needs, he said.

Siddiqui said his resignation was the decision of the MQM’s Rabita Committee. There is no use of my being a minister, he said, adding that they will, however, continue to cooperate with the PTI.

The government needed help and they’re getting it, and they will continue to get it, he said. But sitting in government and waiting for a year and a half is useless, said Siddiqui.

He cited more funds for Karachi as one of the demands they had made to the government. When it’s paying 89% of your sales tax, what is the rest of the country doing, he asked. Becoming part of the federal government meant it was our responsibility to put the issues of Karachi before the government, he said.

When they said they need money for Kartarpur to promote a softer image, we said yes and cooperated, but the country’s economy runs on Karachi’s back and it isn’t getting the money it needs, said the MQM-Pakistan chief.

In 16 months, we haven’t seen anything being done to fulfill the government’s promises of doing something for Karachi, said Siddiqui.

We had lots of hope and still do, but we aren’t seeing anything being done, he said of what the government promised the MQM.

He also said that the MQM was not completely satisfied with the results of the 2018 elections but it supported them to uphold democratic norms.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, the PM’s special assistant on information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said during his press conference, Siddiqui said the MQM is still standing by the PTI.

But in the cabinet, as an individual, if he’s leaving, it doesn’t mean some other MQM member can’t come fill his place, she said.

She announced that a delegation headed by Asad Umar would meet the MQM on Monday for negotiations and discussions and hopes to allay their concerns.

PM Imran Khan had already vowed to resolve all of Karachi’s issues that fall under the purview of the federal government, said Awan. She also mentioned money being given to Karachi under the NFC Award and CPEC projects.

Karachi is a priority but since we don’t have a government in this province, it is a challenge, said the special assistant.

The implementation of our policies is slow and lacking spirit, she said, adding that the provincial government wasn’t as committed to this policy.

She said in order to resolve Karachi’s issues, political interests must be put aside and the provincial and federal governments have to work together.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.