Khadim Rizvi’s brother, nephew sentenced to 57 years in jail

A Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court sentenced on Thursday night 86 people to jail for 55 years each for the protests that sprang up after the arrest of TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

Among the convicts are Rizvi’s brother Ameer Hussain Rizvi and nephew Mohammad Ali.

They were convicted by Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar of staging protests, destroying property and interfering with the police’s duties.

The 86 convicts are all at the Attock jail. There were actually 87 people named in the FIR but one obtained bail and fled abroad.

They have all been sentenced to 55 years in jail each, making the collective sentence 4,738 years.

The convicts must pay a collective fine of Rs12,925,000. If they do not pay the fine, their collective sentence will be extended by 146 years.

A case was registered at the Pindi Ghap police station on November 24, 2018.

The court sentenced Ameer Hussain Rizvi, Mohammad Ali and two others, Qari Mushtaq and Gulzar Ahmed, to an additional two years each and Rs50,000 fine for possessing weapons.

