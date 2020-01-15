Kashmir avalanche death toll rises to 67, Balochistan to 25

The death toll in the Kashmir avalanche has risen to 67. Dozens of houses and shops have been destroyed in a series of landslides that hit the Neelum Valley on Tuesday.

Of these, 10 deaths were reported on Monday after a snowstorm battered the valley in Azad Kashmir.

Multiple people are still missing and several roads to the valley have been cut off due to heavy snowfall. Due to the blocked roads, it is difficult for rescue teams to reach the avalanche sites.

Residents of the area have begun working to rescue people from beneath the debris themselves.

Forty-two people were injured and 47 houses had been destroyed in the avalanche. Seventy-eight other houses were affected, while seven cars, three motorcycles, and a mosque had been damaged.

The snowstorm also affected the power supply and communication systems.

Teams of the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and SDMA are facing difficulties working because of the poor condition of the roads. A Pakistan Army helicopter has airlifted around 10 people to a hospital in Muzzaffarabad.

Balochistan

Snow in Balochistan has broken 30-year-old records. In four days of rain and snow, 25 people have been killed and 32 injured.

Among the injured is the Mastung deputy commissioner.

In some areas, thousands of people have been stranded because of the inclement weather. Many areas are unreachable by road.

Kalat has received three feet of snow, with temperatures dropping to -13 degrees Celsius.

The Balochistan government says it is using helicopters to distribute rations and other materials to people.

Pakistan is currently facing record-breaking temperatures as a cold wave tightens it grips across the country.

In Azad Kashmir, heavy snow has been reported in Neelum Valley. Major roads in the area have been closed due to the snow. Srinagar, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Chitral and other areas in the mountains are also snowed in. It has also snowed in Swat.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kashmir today (Wednesday) where he will meet the families of victims. He will also oversee the relief work.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed the army to cooperate with the civil administration in Kashmir and Balochistan.

The UK has offered assistance to those affected. UKAID is in contact with the NDMA.

With reporting by Amiruddin Mughal.