Karachi’s temperature may drop down to six degrees Celsius soon.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that on January 17 and 18, the temperature in Karachi could drop down to six degrees.

According to the director-general of the department, stronger winds are expected at speeds of 25 to 27km/h.

It is likely that this colder weather will continue till January 20 and 21.

