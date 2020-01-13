Karachi’s Rani Park gets a makeover worthy of a queen

Khawateen Park or Rani Park, in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Block H is ready for visitors once again.

District Municipal Corporation Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi told SAMAA Digital that the park has been renovated and will be open to the public this week.

It took them four months to renovate the park.

The story of Khawateen Park

The park is one of the oldest in North Nazimabad and was made in the mid 80s. Residents of the area, especially women, used to spend leisurely evenings at the park. It was also full of joggers and children.

The long-neglected park was once one of the most frequented public spaces in the area, but for the last 10 years, it became little more than an abandoned garbage dump. Overflowing sewerage lines and broken electric wires lent an air of disrepute to the park.

It took a video going viral on social media last year to propel the authorities into action. Anchor Dr Shaista Lodhi, who used to live in North Nazimabad, tweeted to Hashmi about the sorry state of the park and appealed to him to renovate it.

He visited the park in September and announced that it would be restored to its former glory. Now, in January, he says it’s ready for visitors.

Hashmi said they have planted over 100 plants of different species in the park. With the help of local donors, they have also set up a water boring system to make sure the park gets the water it needs to thrive.

He counted off proper lighting, painted walls and lush green grass as the amenities it offers. They’ve also approached Lodhi to attend the reopening since she took such a keen interest in it before, said Hashmi.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.