Karachi’s Parking Plaza to finally open up

The decades-old deserted LARP Parking Plaza located in Karachi’s Saddar is finally being opened for people.

The admin has decided to open 162 shops at the plaza. These shops will be sold to buyers through a lucky draw.

On the other hand, the shops on the sixth and seventh floor will either be auctioned or offices will be constructed there.

“Two floors are allotted for shops,” said Zafaruddin, the incharge of the parking plaza. “One the shops are completely constructed, they will be rented or sold out,” he said.

The plaza also has a parking space for more than 700 cars.

According to an official of the Karachi Development Authority, this will help end the financial crisis of the KDA.

The department had been working on several plans relating to the development of the parking plaza for months.

In the 12-storey parking plaza, two floors are reserved for shops, two for offices and eight for parking of vehicles.

The parking plaza was inaugurated in July 2009 and its management was given to a private party on a contract which was later transferred to the KDA.

