Karachi’s first ‘3D park’ is opening in Lines Area

Karachi is going to get its first ‘3D park’ in Lines Area from January 25.

The 3D or three dimensional park will feature paintings of animals with 3D effects.

The East DMC chairman explained that they are adding 3D effects to the paintings on the park’s walls. “The animal drawings on the walls will give 3D effects, as we are painting the park’s walls with specific paints,” Moid Anvar explained.

There are 10 animals painted in the zoo with this 3D technique; an elephant, gorilla, dinosaur, crocodile, giraffe and zebra, among others.

The DMC is converting Basharat Park in Lines Area’s UC 10 into a 3D park. It’s located opposite the Saddar parking plaza.

Anvar said the idea of setting up a 3D park is unique and this park will be the first of its kind in Karachi. He believes it will be a great experience for people.

“30% of the park has been completed and it will be finished by the end of the month,” Anvar added.

The park is also going to have a food court, swing sets, colourful canopies and fancy lights. And people are already excited.

Fifty-year-old Rafiq, who has been living in Lines Area for the last three decades, said Basharat Park was laying abandoned for last 10 years, adding it is an encouraging sign to renovate parks, playgrounds and other recreational sites.

