Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi’s first ‘3D park’ is opening in Lines Area

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi’s first ‘3D park’ is opening in Lines Area

Photo: DMC East

Karachi is going to get its first ‘3D park’ in Lines Area from January 25.

The 3D or three dimensional park will feature paintings of animals with 3D effects.

The East DMC chairman explained that they are adding 3D effects to the paintings on the park’s walls. “The animal drawings on the walls will give 3D effects, as we are painting the park’s walls with specific paints,” Moid Anvar explained.

There are 10 animals painted in the zoo with this 3D technique; an elephant, gorilla, dinosaur, crocodile, giraffe and zebra, among others.

Photo: DMC East

The DMC is converting Basharat Park in Lines Area’s UC 10 into a 3D park. It’s located opposite the Saddar parking plaza.

Anvar said the idea of setting up a 3D park is unique and this park will be the first of its kind in Karachi. He believes it will be a great experience for people.

“30% of the park has been completed and it will be finished by the end of the month,” Anvar added.

The park is also going to have a food court, swing sets, colourful canopies and fancy lights. And people are already excited.

Fifty-year-old Rafiq, who has been living in Lines Area for the last three decades, said Basharat Park was laying abandoned for last 10 years, adding it is an encouraging sign to renovate parks, playgrounds and other recreational sites.      

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Meray Paas Tum Ho, Pakistani Drama, Top Drama, Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Saboor Aly
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.