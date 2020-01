Electricity in Karachi is becoming more expensive but consumers won’t have to pay for it.

Each unit of electricity will become Rs4.88 more expensive. Nepra, the country’s power regulator, has approved the price hike but the government still has to issue a notification.

This is a 33% increase and each unit now costs Rs18.69.

K-Electric says the public won’t have to shoulder this burden. The rise is due to fuel adjustment and won’t be passed on to consumers.

