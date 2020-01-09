Karachi’s Club Road is one-way from January 18

Club Road in Karachi is going to be one-way from January 18, according to a notification issued by the Karachi Commissioner’s Office.

Club Road connects Metropole to PIDC. Under this new rule, traffic heading towards PIDC from Metropole will be allowed but traffic coming the other way will have to take another route.

Violating this rule will result in punishments, according to the notification.

KDA’s senior director of traffic engineering Naveed Izhar told SAMAA Digital that the study to make Club Road into a one-way road was started in July.

The decision has been made to streamline the flow of traffic on Club Road, particularly during peak hours. Traffic jams on Club Road can last for hours, especially from PIDC to Metropole.

“One-way traffic on Club Road from Metropole to PIDC will ease the traffic flow,” said Izhar. He added that commuters can travel from Metropole to PIDC on Club Road and can take left or right turns towards Chief Minister House and Shaheen Complex to travel from PIDC to Metropole.

The KDA officer said that a plan to reduce the size of the roundabout at Fawara Chowk is also being discussed.

