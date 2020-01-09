Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi’s Club Road is one-way from January 18

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Karachi’s Club Road is one-way from January 18

Photo: Online

Club Road in Karachi is going to be one-way from January 18, according to a notification issued by the Karachi Commissioner’s Office.

Club Road connects Metropole to PIDC. Under this new rule, traffic heading towards PIDC from Metropole will be allowed but traffic coming the other way will have to take another route.

Violating this rule will result in punishments, according to the notification.

KDA’s senior director of traffic engineering Naveed Izhar told SAMAA Digital that the study to make Club Road into a one-way road was started in July.

The decision has been made to streamline the flow of traffic on Club Road, particularly during peak hours. Traffic jams on Club Road can last for hours, especially from PIDC to Metropole.

“One-way traffic on Club Road from Metropole to PIDC will ease the traffic flow,” said Izhar. He added that commuters can travel from Metropole to PIDC on Club Road and can take left or right turns towards Chief Minister House and Shaheen Complex to travel from PIDC to Metropole.

The KDA officer said that a plan to reduce the size of the roundabout at Fawara Chowk is also being discussed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.