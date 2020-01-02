Thursday, January 2, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi zookeeper opens up on being attacked by lion

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Karachi zookeeper opens up on being attacked by lion

Kannu Piraditta, the keeper of lions, tigers, chimpanzees and tortoises, at the Karachi Zoo, has been seeking treatment at Civil Hospital after a white lion attacked him on December 9.

The zoo authorities placed the blame on him. Many people speculated that he went close to the cage to take a selfie for his wife or that the attack occurred while he was feeding the lion.

“There were rumours that I was taking a selfie with the lion for my wife,” he told SAMAA TV. “My wife died in 2001, how can that even be true?”

Piraditta even clarified that he wasn’t feeding the lion because he had done that two hours ago.

“I was checking the locks on the cage when my sleeve got stuck in it,” he explained. “We had drawn the curtains so the lion confused my sleeve with it and came towards it to play with it. Nandu (the lion) kept tearing my sleeve and injuring me without even realizing it,” Piraditta added.

“Nandu used to follow all my instructions,” he said. “When I recover I will go back to take care of him.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi lion zoo
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi zoo, zookeeper attack, lion attack, lion
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.