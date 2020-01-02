Karachi zookeeper opens up on being attacked by lion

Kannu Piraditta, the keeper of lions, tigers, chimpanzees and tortoises, at the Karachi Zoo, has been seeking treatment at Civil Hospital after a white lion attacked him on December 9.

The zoo authorities placed the blame on him. Many people speculated that he went close to the cage to take a selfie for his wife or that the attack occurred while he was feeding the lion.

“There were rumours that I was taking a selfie with the lion for my wife,” he told SAMAA TV. “My wife died in 2001, how can that even be true?”

Piraditta even clarified that he wasn’t feeding the lion because he had done that two hours ago.

“I was checking the locks on the cage when my sleeve got stuck in it,” he explained. “We had drawn the curtains so the lion confused my sleeve with it and came towards it to play with it. Nandu (the lion) kept tearing my sleeve and injuring me without even realizing it,” Piraditta added.

“Nandu used to follow all my instructions,” he said. “When I recover I will go back to take care of him.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.