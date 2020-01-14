Tuesday, January 14, 2020  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1441
Karachi winters expected to break five-year record

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pic13-035 KARACHI: Jan 13- Laborer are sitting on their push carts in sunny weather as cold weather in provincial capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Sabir Mazhar

Karachi is going to get colder and temperatures will drop as low as six degrees in the upcoming days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

“The Siberian winds coming from the Southern parts of the country, especially Quetta, will make the city colder,” said a spokesperson of the department.

As the temperature drops, it’s expected that the winters in the city will be at their lowest after five years. “In 2014, Karachi’s temperature had dropped to 6.5ºC,” the spokesperson added.

According to the department, the cold wave will continue till January 22. The Met department has predicted dry and cold weather for Tuesday in the metropolis.

