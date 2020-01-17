Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
Karachi traffic police to wear body cameras

Posted: Jan 17, 2020
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Karachi traffic police have decided to buy 710 body cameras for on-duty traffic police personnel to monitor their behaviour with the public.

In the initial phase, 500 cameras will be bought. The purchase will be funded by 15% of the money collected from traffic tickets.

These cameras will be linked to control rooms via online connections and are expected to be purchased within three months.

The 210 other cameras will be bought from the police budget.

All the devices will be purchased from the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation for approximately Rs110 million.

The decision was made in meeting of a board responsible for the purchase of equipment for the city police department. It functions under Karachi AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The Karachi police chief believes that it will help improve the conduct of policemen, as well as the public.

