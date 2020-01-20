Karachi to get a new pumping station after eight years

Karachi hopes to overcome some of its water woes with the inauguration of a new pump house at Dhabeji after eight years.

The New Dhabeji Pump House will provide 100 million gallons of water to Karachi every day, in addition to its supply of 650 million gallons. It will be inaugurated by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The project started in 2016 and it has been completed in four years at a cost of Rs1.4 billion. It comprises a total of six pumps, of which four pumps have the capacity of 25MGD and two are standby pumps.

KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan told SAMAA Digital that the project would play a slight role in curbing the water scarcity in Karachi.

M/s Osmani & Company Pvt Limited is the consultant of the project. It is the same consultant company that has the consultancy contract of K-IV.

Karachi’s first pumping house was constructed in 1959, then 1976, 1994, K-11 was constructed in 1998 and K-111 in 2006. On December 20, 2012 a 100 MGD pumping station was inaugurated last in Karachi.

Karachi’s water supply

Water is supplied to Karachi from two different sources; River Indus and Hub River. These are the two major contributors to the Karachi’s water supply for providing approximately 650MGD water to the city.

The Hub River is supplying around 100MGD water to Karachi’s West and Central districts.

The water from Indus, on the other hand, is supplied through the Keti Bandar Feeder, which acts as a reservoir for irrigation water. The Kinjhar Lake, which is filled by the waters of the River Indus, is where Karachi gets its water from.

The water from Kinjhar Lake flows through an open canal to Dhabeji pumping station from where it is pumped up to a point called Forebay from where water flows by gravity to Pipri filter plant, the North East Karachi pumping station, COD filter plant and the old NEK filter plant.

The water the city currently gets isn’t enough to meet its requirement of 1,200 MGD.

Of the total 650MGD, Karachi gets around 430MGD, as around 220MGD water is wasted in leakages and water theft.