Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday (January 9) as mercury dropped to 7.5 degrees.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department says in 2014, a temperature of 6.5 degrees was recorded, making Thursday’s the lowest temperature in six years.

Rain has also been forecast in Karachi on Sunday, which might make it colder.

Meteorologist Anjum Nazeer says there are chances of even colder weather in Karachi from January 12 when a system from Iran enters the area.

