Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town

A policeman was killed Monday night in an exchange of fire in Karachi’s Baldia Town. A suspect was shot dead too.

The other suspect, however, managed to escape.



According to the police, two officers were looking for two suspects who fled after snatching a motorcycle.



When they saw the police chasing them, they began firing and the police also retaliated.



Officer Abdur Rehman was shot and died on the spot.



The Karachi police chief has issued directives for the urgent arrest of the absconding suspect.



The police found shells of 9mm and 30 bore pistol bullets from the site.

