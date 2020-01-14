Tuesday, January 14, 2020  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1441
Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2020
A policeman was killed Monday night in an exchange of fire in Karachi’s Baldia Town. A suspect was shot dead too.

The other suspect, however, managed to escape.

According to the police, two officers were looking for two suspects who fled after snatching a motorcycle.

When they saw the police chasing them, they began firing and the police also retaliated.

Officer Abdur Rehman was shot and died on the spot.

The Karachi police chief has issued directives for the urgent arrest of the absconding suspect.

The police found shells of 9mm and 30 bore pistol bullets from the site.

MOST READ
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
