Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
Karachi patient who ‘came back to life’ at morgue dies

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi patient who ‘came back to life’ at morgue dies

A woman who had “come back to life” at the morgue of Karachi’s Abbassi Shaheed Hospital died on Thursday.

The deceased, Rashida Bibi, had been undergoing treatment at the hospital when doctors treating her declared her dead on Wednesday. Her body was shifted to the morgue by her relatives.

The woman started breathing again while ghusl (ritual body washing before burial) was being performed. She was then shifted again to the hospital ICU where she passed away after 24 hours.

The KMC health director, Dr Salma Kausar, said strict action will be taken against the doctors who declared her dead.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

