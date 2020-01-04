Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Taimur Wasim, his guards have been named in the FIR

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar’s son Taimur Wasim has been named in an FIR for beating up a young man.

The FIR was registered at the Darakhshan police station in Defence on December 31, 2019 by 19-year-old Hasnain Haider.

It has been registered under Sections 337-A and H (shajjah), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Haider said he and his friends were at a petrol pump in DHA Phase VIII on New Year’s Eve when two Toyota Vigos arrived around 10pm. There were eight to 10 people, including security guards, in the vehicles, according to the FIR.

He said they began firing in the air and when he inquired about it, they used abusive language and started firing again.

Haider and his friends then left the petrol pump but were intercepted by the Vigos near Hamza Mosque where the guards and a young man who identified himself as Taimur Wasim, son of the mayor, got off. Haider said he was beaten up by the group and accused Taimur of using a pistol to hit him.

The guards also reportedly smashed the windowpanes of his car and tried to force him to sit in their vehicle. But after his friends showed resistance, the suspects fled.

No arrests have been made yet.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.