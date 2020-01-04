Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man

Taimur Wasim, his guards have been named in the FIR

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar’s son Taimur Wasim has been named in an FIR for beating up a young man.

The FIR was registered at the Darakhshan police station in Defence on December 31, 2019 by 19-year-old Hasnain Haider.

It has been registered under Sections 337-A and H (shajjah), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Haider said he and his friends were at a petrol pump in DHA Phase VIII on New Year’s Eve when two Toyota Vigos arrived around 10pm. There were eight to 10 people, including security guards, in the vehicles, according to the FIR.

He said they began firing in the air and when he inquired about it, they used abusive language and started firing again.

Haider and his friends then left the petrol pump but were intercepted by the Vigos near Hamza Mosque where the guards and a young man who identified himself as Taimur Wasim, son of the mayor, got off. Haider said he was beaten up by the group and accused Taimur of using a pistol to hit him.

The guards also reportedly smashed the windowpanes of his car and tried to force him to sit in their vehicle. But after his friends showed resistance, the suspects fled.

No arrests have been made yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.