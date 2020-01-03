Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train

The incident has been caught on camera

Imagine standing on the door of a bogie and making a video on your mobile phone of the upcoming platform when someone from a passing train attempts to snatch it.

A man had to experience this bizarre snatching attempt as he was travelling to Karachi in the Rahman Baba Express.

The man was shooting a video of the train crossing Karachi's Drigh Road when the Khushal Khattak Express went passed it. A passenger from the other train tried to unsuccessfully snatch the man's mobile phone.

The failed robbery attempt was recorded on the man's mobile phone.

