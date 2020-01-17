Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
One killed as fire rages at factory in Karachi’s Korangi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials don't know how many people are inside

One person has been killed in a fire at a factory in Karachi's Korangi.

The factory is near Chamra Chowrangi. Three fire brigade vehicles are at the scene.

The factory produces foam. The fire reportedly broke out at 2pm when the factory had been closed for Friday prayers.

One person has been confirmed dead and his body was taken to Jinnah hospital. He has not been identified yet.

The Rangers and police are also on the scene to seal the scene. People are currently helping rescue people from the fire.

There is no way for officials to know how many people are inside. They also don't know how the fire broke out.

Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Faisal Vawda's boot gets Kashif Abbasi's show suspended by PEMRA
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
