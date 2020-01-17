One killed as fire rages at factory in Karachi’s Korangi

Officials don't know how many people are inside

One person has been killed in a fire at a factory in Karachi's Korangi.

The factory is near Chamra Chowrangi. Three fire brigade vehicles are at the scene.

The factory produces foam. The fire reportedly broke out at 2pm when the factory had been closed for Friday prayers.

One person has been confirmed dead and his body was taken to Jinnah hospital. He has not been identified yet.

The Rangers and police are also on the scene to seal the scene. People are currently helping rescue people from the fire.

There is no way for officials to know how many people are inside. They also don't know how the fire broke out.