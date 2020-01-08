Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
Karachi cops detained after injuring bystander during Saddar encounter

Posted: Jan 8, 2020
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

An unconfirmed number of Karachi policemen have been detained for their role in an encounter in which a bystander was shot.

South SSP Sheeraz Nazeer ordered the policemen to be taken into custody. If it is confirmed that the man was injured due to their firing, action will be taken, he said.

A young man, identified as Sharafat Ali, was injured during a police encounter in Saddar. His brother Nazakat says he went to get things for his motorcycle when he was struck by a bullet.

Sharafat is currently out of danger but his family is calling for action against the policemen who shot him.

