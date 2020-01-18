Karachi airport now has 6 more immigration counters

Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport now has six more immigration counters to facilitate travelers.

This was done on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Now, there are 10 counters at the airport’s immigration sections for departure and arrivals.

The first counter is for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, unaccompanied women and children.

The second is for foreign passports and diplomats/officials. The third is for overseas Pakistanis and foreign exchange remittance card holders.

The fourth and fifth counters will be for Pakistani passport holders while the sixth is for citizens of other D-8 countries (Turkey, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia and Nigeria), business class passengers, crew and priority card holders.

The same counter will also provide information regarding immigration.

Previously, there were only four counters and it took a long time for travelers to get through immigration.