Saturday, January 18, 2020  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1441
Kaleem Imam to continue as Sindh IG till final decision

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Kaleem Imam will continue as the Sindh inspector-general of police until the federal government makes a final decision in the Sindh government’s request to remove him.

The Sindh cabinet sent a letter to the Centre, requesting it to surrender the services of IG Imam. In a press conference a day after the news was made public, Sindh Information Minister Murtaza Wahab said they have compelling reasons to remove the IG.

He counted a rising crime index, poor police performance, more civilian deaths in police encounters and lack of accountability as major reasons for IG Imam’s removal.

He also revealed that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had discussed the police chief’s removal before the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Saturday, the federal government sent a reply to Sindh’s letter seeking IG Imam’s removal and said it is under consideration. He will continue to serve as Sindh IG till a final decision is made because the role of IG cannot be given as an additional charge to any other officer, said the federal government.

The Sindh government has also finalised the names of Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Mushtaq Maher and Kamran Fazal for the role of the province’s police chief. It will send them to the federal government for consideration.

