Wednesday, January 1, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1441
Justice Sheikh takes oath as Lahore High Court chief justice

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
A new chief justice of the Lahore High Court was sworn in on Wednesday. Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh took oath as the court’s 49th chief justice.

Justice Sheikh will serve as the LHC chief justice for just 10 weeks and will retire on March 18, 2020. He succeeds Justice Sardar Mohammad Shamim Ahmed Khan, who completed his tenure on December 31.

The oath was administered by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. Justice Sheikh was presented a guard of honour at the Lahore High Court before the ceremony.

The ceremony itself was held at Governor House. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Law Minister Raja Basharrat and other senior officials attended the oath-taking.

