Judge, wife’s sentence reduced in Tayyaba torture case

The Supreme Court has set aside the extended sentences of former additional sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife, Mahin Zafar, in a child maid torture case.

They were initially sentenced to one year in jail by a court after being convicted of torturing their 10-year-old maid, Tayyaba. They challenged the verdict and the Islamabad High Court increased their sentences, taking their jail term to three years. A fine of Rs0.5 million was also imposed on them.

The verdict was reserved on May 8, 2019.

Their sentences have now been reduced to one year.

Tayyaba was 10 years old when she was working as a domestic worker at the judge’s house. On December 29, 2016, she was recovered from their house after neighbours complained of the child being tortured. The minor’s face and hands bore marks of torture.

The case was reported and outrage followed on social media, with people calling for strict and swift justice.

