Judge Arshad Malik video case transferred to anti-terrorism court

Posted: Jan 9, 2020
Judge Arshad Malik video case transferred to anti-terrorism court

A cybercrime court transferred the judge Arshad Malik video case to an anti-terrorism court on Thursday.

The court has also ordered all records relating to the case be transferred to the ATC.

The transfer was requested by the Federal Investigation Agency.

Earlier, the cybercrime court had reserved its verdict on a petition requesting the transfer of the video leak case to an ATC. Judge Tahir Masood had heard the case.

The FIA had argued that according to the law, the case could be transferred to an ATC. However, the lawyer objected to this.

Judge Malik had sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. During a press conference in June, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz showed videos in which Judge Malik told another person that he was pressured into convicting Nawaz in the case. The judge, however, denied the allegations.

On August 23, the Supreme Court ruled that the final decision in the Judge Malik case rests with the Islamabad High Court. It can choose whether to reopen the Al-Azizia case or admit the video as evidence in Nawaz’s appeal against his sentence.

