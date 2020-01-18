Jami’s lawyers want Hameed Haroon to withdraw defamation notice

Jami’s lawyers have responded to Dawn’s CEO Hameed Haroon’s legal notice accusing the filmmaker of defamation. They said that the notice should be retracted within seven days or they would take legal action against Haroon on Jami’s behalf.

This is the latest development in what is possibly the most high-profile rape allegation in Pakistan in recent times.

The case surfaced when Jami tweeted on Oct 20, 2019, that he had been raped by a “media tycoon.” By Dec 30, he had named Haroon on social media. By Jan 6, 2020, Haroon demanded Jami apologise within 14 days, failing which he would take him to court.

Jami’s lawyers (Siddiqui & Raza) took a week to respond. They called for a retraction of what was written in Haroon’s defamation notice, otherwise, they would take legal action against the Dawn CEO.

“At the very outset it is imperative to assert that insinuations cast upon our client (Jami) through your legal notice is a mendacious and facile attempt to silence the truth and malign the pristine reputation of our client,” the response from Jami’s lawyers read. “…[Y]our client is hereby called upon to withdraw the legal notice within seven days from the receipt of this notice. Otherwise, our client reserves the right to initiate legal proceedings against your client and if any coercive or adverse action is taken by your client then the same will be defended at your client’s cost, risk and consequences.”

Jami has said the rape took place in Karachi, at Haroon’s home. Haroon has denied the charges.