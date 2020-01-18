Saturday, January 18, 2020  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan News

Jahangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar to look into flour price hike

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Photo: Samaa Digital

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and National Food Security and Research Minister Khusro Bakhtiar will look into increase in flour prices in Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Lahore Atta Chakki Owners Association increased Friday the price of flour by Rs6 per kilogramme.

A 1kg bag now costs Rs70 in Lahore. This is the second time prices have increased in the past two weeks.

So far, the price has been hiked by Rs20 during this government’s tenure.

Taking notice of the hike, Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a two-member committee comprising PTI leaders Tareen and Bakhtiar.

They have been tasked with reducing flour prices.

They will also hold meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mahmood Khan.

The federal government has also decided to provide 0.1 million tonnes of wheat to KP from the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation.

The federal government also says it will import 0.3 million tonnes of wheat this year.

A flour mill owner, Nadeem, told SAMAA TV that prices are increasing because the price of raw wheat has increased.

A 40kg bag of wheat costs Rs2,200 now. He added that electricity charges per unit have also increased.

flour jahangir tareen Khusro Bakhtiar
 
