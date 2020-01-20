Islamabad is safer than London, Paris: report

Islamabad is safer than almost 300 cities across the globe, revealed a report of the World Crime Index issued by Numbeo.

The ranking of the federal capital improved 69 levels this year. Last year, it had ranked 232, whereas this year’s rating shows it as the 303rd most vulnerable city to crime in the world.

According to the report, the crime index decreased from last year’s 32.88% to 28.63%, beating cities such as Sydney, Berlin, Moscow, London, Paris and Shanghai. Islamabad is now one of the safest countries in the world. The report is based on a survey of the crime rates and people’s interviews in 374 cities.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Amir Zulfiqar praised his team for their performance. “There are a lot of other things that are yet to be achieved,” he said.

It is our responsibility to eradicate crime from the city and protect the life and property of citizens, Zulfiqar added.

Lahore ranked 230 with a crime rate of 37.43% whereas Karachi came in as the 88th most dangerous city in the world with a crime rate of 55.2%.

The most vulnerable city to crime was Venezuela’s Caracas and Abu Dhabi ranked as the safest city.

Numbeo’s crime survey is done by 79,909 people in 5,500 cities. The survey includes questions relating to property crime, violent crime, drug dealing, physical attacks and even hate speech.