Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
Iran ‘deeply regrets’ Ukrainian plane crash: envoy

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Says officials have admitted their mistake

The Iranian authorities, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, “deeply regretted” the human error that resulted in the Ukrainian plane crash over Tehran, the Iranian consul general in Karachi said Saturday.

The downing of the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 on January 8 came just a few hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two airbases housing US troops in Iraq.

On Saturday morning, the Iranian military said in a statement that it had “unintentionally” struck Ukrainian plane with a missile by mistake.

All 176 passengers were killed in the plane crash.

Mohammad Ahmadi, the Iranian envoy, told SAMAA Digital that the country’s own officials have admitted the mistake and they didn’t hide it.
