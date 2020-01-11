Iran ‘deeply regrets’ Ukrainian plane crash: envoy

Says officials have admitted their mistake

The downing of the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 on January 8 came just a few hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two airbases housing US troops in Iraq.

On Saturday morning, the Iranian military said in a statement that it had “unintentionally” struck Ukrainian plane with a missile by mistake.

All 176 passengers were killed in the plane crash.

Mohammad Ahmadi, the Iranian envoy, told SAMAA Digital that the country’s own officials have admitted the mistake and they didn’t hide it.