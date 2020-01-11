Internet cables in Karachi’s DHA are going underground as part of a new programme. Expect internet suspension and roads to be dug up as the work is expected to start this month.

Telecommunication companies, including PTCL, Cyber Internet Service, Fiber Beam, Optix Pakistan, Wateen Telecom, Global Connect Synergy, and Transworld Enterprise Services, will lay down all internet and telecom cables underground under the DHA Karachi Telecom Common Corridor.

The work will be carried out from Phase I to Phase VII.

A meeting between DHA employees and telecom companies was held at the authority’s office on January 8. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the two to shift the cables underground.

Nargis, the DHA assistant spokesperson, told SAMAA Digital that the administration has decided that all cable wires should be laid underground. She said that they tend to ruin the aesthetics of a place and prove to be quite dangerous in the rainy season.

One of the top management in Transworld Enterprise Services said the project is being supervised by the DHA administration.

“Yes, we met with DHA Additional Secretary Brig (retd) Abdul Mansoor Khan, a couple of days back at his office during which we finalised a plan regarding the DKTCC,” he told SAMAA Digital.

All internet companies have agreed to sponsor the project, he added. “All terms and conditions will be finalised in a couple of weeks.”

A plan for the project has yet to be finalised after which it will be revealed on what date the roads will be dug up to lay down the cable. Internet services are expected to be disrupted during this time too.

Last year, rains wreaked havoc in different parts of the city. K-Electric, the city’s sole power utility, said that more electrocution cases were reported because of poles weren’t able to handle the load of electric wires, along with internet and TV cables.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram