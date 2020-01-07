Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
‘Inshallah’ is officially a German word now

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo/Sputniknews

‘Inshallah’ can also be considered a German word now.

The Arabic word has been recognised by Germany’s most authentic dictionary, Duden.

It is spelled as “inschallah” in the dictionary and currently appears in its digital version. However, there has been no word on whether the world will be included the print version of the dictionary or not.

‘Inshallah’, as it’s spelled in English, is popularly used by Muslims throughout the world. It means ‘Allah willing’ or ‘if Allah wills’ and is used when speaking of a future event.

This is the German version of the Duden dictionary.

The Duden is considered the most authoritative and popular dictionary in Germany. It was first issued in 1880 and is now on its 27th edition.

Some Germans have criticised the addition calling it the increasing ‘Islamisation’ of Germany.  

Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Europe of five million. It makes up about 6% of the country’s population.

