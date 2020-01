A fire erupted late Sunday night at a house in Karachi’s Baldia town killing a three-month-old baby girl.

The house is situated in Baldia Town No 7, near a football stadium.

According to area residents, a woman and two children were rescued on time, but the fire intensified on the upper floor where Aasma was.

The infant was buried at a nearby cemetery.



