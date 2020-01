Indian soldier Rajendra Singh Negi entered Pakistan on Monday after he slipped on snow and crossed the border in Kashmir.

According to IndiaToday, at first, Negi’s army unit called the soldier’s family and told them he was missing.

The Indian news outlet said three days later, the family found out he was in Pakistan.

The Indian army has assured the family that it is taking all possible steps to ensure Negi’s return. The search for him is under way.

