Indian cop arrested for ‘helping Kashmiri rebels’

An Indian police officer has been arrested on charges of driving two “Kashmiri rebels” towards Jammu city.
According to Al-Jazeera, DSP Davinder Singh, a long-serving officer in the disputed region, was detained after the police intercepted a fast-moving car in southern Kashmir Saturday night.
He has been booked under the arms, explosives and unlawful activities acts.
Jammu Police Chief Vijay Kumar has called the arrest a “big operation”. He said it is a sensitive case and he doesn’t want any loopholes.
He added that Singh would be treated as a rebel and jointly interrogated by all the intelligence agencies.
This is not the first time an Indian policeman has been accused of involvement in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s 30-year rebellion.
In 2012, two intelligence officials and two low-ranking police officers were arrested for ties with the “rebels” in the region.
In 2006, three Indian soldiers and two police officers were detained.
In 1992, two policemen and a paramilitary soldier were arrested for allegedly helping “rebels” bomb Srinagar’s police headquarters in an attack that killed one officer and injured several others.