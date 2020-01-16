Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
Indian cop arrested for ‘helping Kashmiri rebels’

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

An Indian police officer has been arrested on charges of driving two “Kashmiri rebels” towards Jammu city.

According to Al-Jazeera, DSP Davinder Singh, a long-serving officer in the disputed region, was detained after the police intercepted a fast-moving car in southern Kashmir Saturday night.

He has been booked under the arms, explosives and unlawful activities acts.

Jammu Police Chief Vijay Kumar has called the arrest a “big operation”. He said it is a sensitive case and he doesn’t want any loopholes.

He added that Singh would be treated as a rebel and jointly interrogated by all the intelligence agencies.

This is not the first time an Indian policeman has been accused of involvement in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s 30-year rebellion.

In 2012, two intelligence officials and two low-ranking police officers were arrested for ties with the “rebels” in the region.

In 2006, three Indian soldiers and two police officers were detained.

In 1992, two policemen and a paramilitary soldier were arrested for allegedly helping “rebels” bomb Srinagar’s police headquarters in an attack that killed one officer and injured several others.

