Indian cop arrested for ‘helping Kashmiri rebels’

An Indian police officer has been arrested on charges of driving two “Kashmiri rebels” towards Jammu city.

According to Al-Jazeera, DSP Davinder Singh, a long-serving officer in the disputed region, was detained after the police intercepted a fast-moving car in southern Kashmir Saturday night.

He has been booked under the arms, explosives and unlawful activities acts.

Jammu Police Chief Vijay Kumar has called the arrest a “big operation”. He said it is a sensitive case and he doesn’t want any loopholes.

He added that Singh would be treated as a rebel and jointly interrogated by all the intelligence agencies.

This is not the first time an Indian policeman has been accused of involvement in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s 30-year rebellion.

In 2012, two intelligence officials and two low-ranking police officers were arrested for ties with the “rebels” in the region.

In 2006, three Indian soldiers and two police officers were detained.



In 1992, two policemen and a paramilitary soldier were arrested for allegedly helping “rebels” bomb Srinagar’s police headquarters in an attack that killed one officer and injured several others.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.