‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’

Pakistan’s Foreign Office rejected on Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “irresponsible and war-mongering” remarks, calling it another reflection of India’s “incurable obsession with Pakistan”.

India is now capable of making Pakistan “bite the dust” in less than 10 days in any new war with its arch-rival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said a day earlier.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars and last February came close to a fourth with tit-for-tat airstrikes sparked by an attack on CRPF soldiers in Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“Pakistan has already lost three wars. Our armed forces will not take more than 7-10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust,” PM Modi told military personnel on Tuesday.

Wearing a maroon National Cadet Corps cap at the event in Delhi, the Prime Minister said India’s new prowess was thanks to what he called “youthful thinking”.

The FO responded with a statement on Wednesday, stating that this was the BJP government and leadership’s desperate attempt to divert attention from growing domestic and international criticism of their discriminatory, anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies.

The FO spokesperson said the Indian Prime Minister’s threats and provocative statements further illustrate the extremist mindset that pervades the BJP leadership and has evidently permeated the state institutions in India.

“Pakistan’s immediate and effective response to India’s Balakot misadventure, including the downing of Indian fighter aircraft and capture of Indian pilot last year, should suffice to underscore the will, capacity and preparedness of our armed forces,” the statement read.

It warned that no one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of the country to effectively thwart any aggressive action.

The spokesperson urged the international community to take cognisance of the Indian leadership’s “continuing belligerent rhetoric and aggressive measures”, which pose a threat to regional peace and security.

“Pakistan hopes steps would be taken to facilitate peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.”

India and Pakistan have fought three wars: in 1947, 1965 and 1971, as well as in 1999 during the Kargil conflict.