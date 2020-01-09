Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
‘Illegal detention’: Court orders release of Col (retd) Inamur Rahim

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench ordered on Thursday the immediate release of Colonel (retd) Inamur Rahim and termed his detention by the defence ministry illegal.

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf was hearing the case.

The lawyer, who frequently fights missing persons case, was abducted in front of his wife and children from his house in Rawalpindi’s Askari 14 on December 17. His son filed a case in the high court and notices were issued to the federal government and defence ministry.

On January 2, the defence ministry told the court that they have detained him under the Pakistan Army Act and he is being investigated for violating the Official Secrets Act, which deals with espionage activities.  

Col (retd) Rahim had provided the Supreme Court a copy of the Army Act while it was hearing the case against the appointment of the army chief. The court had asked the attorney general for a copy of the law but he didn’t share it because he didn’t have at the time after which the lawyer submitted it.

The lawyer has been fighting many cases for missing persons and has even protested against enforced disappearances.

