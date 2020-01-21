Tuesday, January 21, 2020  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
‘Idle’ labourers being used to move bogies at Kotri junction

Posted: Jan 21, 2020
Posted: Jan 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
File Photo

Bogies at the Kotri’s railway junction are being pushed from one track to another by the workers, instead of engines.

According to the management of the junction, the workers are inefficient and “do not complete their jobs on time”.

“We do have a lot of engines but these workers stay idle and waste the entire day,” said Station Superintendent Mitho Khan. “So then we make them push these bogies,” he said.

The railway union, however, called this unjust.

“The workers are forced to take double duties,” said Munir Akhter Lakho, a representative of the union. “The workers should be given their rights and proper duties should be assigned to them,” he said.

Railway workers have requested the government takes notice of the exploitation they are facing.

