I have been a victim of sexual harassment: Ayesha Omar

Ever since Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of harassing her, many female celebrities have come forward sharing how they suffered at the hands of sexual wrongdoers too.

Recently, Ayesha Omar opened up about being a victim of sexual harassment while discussing the #MeToo movement in an interview with Ahsan Khan.

During the interview to Bol TV, the starlet was asked what’s her take on the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. She stressed the importance of talking about it.

The Bulbulay actor started off by talking about how important the movement was all together and how it had empowered the victims. “This movement is extremely important because it takes a lot for the people who’ve been victims to open up about their experiences. There are so many men and women in our own industry who have been through it,” Omar said.

She explained how popular figures coming out with their stories should be given excessive projection as it would empower other victims to come forward with theirs.

“Right now we are talking about people who are a little known because they usually get noticed. If an average person makes claims, not many people will talk about it,” said she.

“If anybody in any phase of life gets the courage to talk about something, I think its commendable and it is a very brave movement.”

Omar said the movement might have been exploited by a few people, but it wasn’t meant for that.

“And, it might have been exploited as well but the movement’s intention itself was not to exploit at all.”

She opened up about her own ordeal, saying she would hopefully have the courage to speak about it one day.

“Because I have been through harassment in my life and career, I understand how it feels. I don’t have the courage to talk about it yet, maybe someday I will but I can totally relate to everybody who has been through it,” Omar said.

She concluded by saying that a person didn’t have a particular time to open up about harassment. “It can take one 20 years, another only one, while for some it takes two minutes. People can come out whenever.”

In April 2019, Omer had spoken of the ‘serious harassment’ she faced by a member of the industry for the first time in a talk show.

