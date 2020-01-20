How Karachi’s stolen motorcycles end up in Balochistan

Gangs in Karachi have a high preference for the Honda CD125 motorcycle which they steal and sell off in Balochistan, rural Sindh and even Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

SAMAA TV’s Crime Scene team investigated the routes and ways in which these gangs operate.

According to the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) in Gadap, they arrested one man called Mehboob Gopang who explained how the gangs work. With the help of mobile phone data, they tracked him down in Sohrab Goth and arrested him at a tea hotel while he was waiting for an accomplice from Khudzar.

Mehboob Ali said he had been stealing motorcycles since 2010 and selling them in Khuzdar since 2015. In the last money, he had hit up to 10. What is incredible is that he had been arrested and jailed about 30 times but according to the police, if there are no witnesses or the initial FIR is delayed, chances are high the person will get out.

According to Mehboob, he would steal a motorcycle in Karachi and then call his middleman in Balochistan. The middleman collects it, and sells it to someone in Khuzdar, who sells it ahead.

China’s 70cc models sell for Rs10,000, Honda’s CD70 for Rs25,000 and the Honda CD125 for Rs35,000.

The motorcycles are taken via Hub Chowki, Jamshoro, Sehwan, Dadu and to Larkana where someone else picks up the motorcycle to go beyond. There is no checking on the Super Highway all the way to Larkana. At the Sehwan-Dadu strip there is a toll plaza but the police there were not particularly vigilant. In fact, the two policemen there had motorcycles without number plates themselves.

The Nooriabad, thana Bullah Khan, Thatta and Jhimpir routes are also popular. DSP Kotri claims to have recovered many motorcycles. According to his information, these models were sold in rural Sindh for as little as Rs10,000. Motorcycles stolen in Karachi also make their way to Mirpur Sakro which is at an hour’s drive. The bikes that are sold in Keti Bandar go for as little as Rs2,000.

At the Lal Bagh check post, the police have started even checking women and children with riders as they use them as a cover.

Many of the Balochistan police stations the team visited had row upon row of motorcycles from Karachi.

A Lasbela ASP said that there were five ways to enter Balochistan from Sindh, but the motorcycle gangs use about 20 katcha roads that are not possible to patrol. The Hub River is dry and also offers many routes.

But even if your motorcycle is found in Balochistan it is a nightmare to get it back. You first have to go to the court, such as the Lasbela district court, and have it released. And then you need to do the same process in Karachi.

With cameraman Naeem Khan