The house of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Shershah was robbed in Lahore early Saturday.

The house is located in Zaman Park, where PM Khan also has a house.

The thieves stole gold jewellery and an antique pistol. They came in through a door that was accidentally left open.

The police believe the domestic worker’s son was involved in the theft.

So far, a case hasn’t been lodged.

