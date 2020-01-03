Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
HEC wants random drug testing at Pakistani universities

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
University students are likely to get tested for drugs on campus, as the Higher Education Commission has demanded the federal government form a policy and allot funds to curb the use of drugs.

During a meeting of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Thursday, it was revealed that more than 76 million Pakistanis are addicted to drugs. Of these, most are university students.

“University students are increasingly getting attracted towards ice (methamphetamine) and other harmful drugs,” said committee chairman Mushtaq Ghani. “The government should devise a policy to stop this,” he said.

The HEC briefed the committee about the issuance of guidelines for random drug screenings that will make campuses drug and smoke-free.

“A policy would be needed to initiate random drug screening for which more human resource as well as testing labs will be required,” said an HEC official.

With our present resources we can’t conduct drug screening tests at all universities, he added.

The committee has, therefore, advised the government to issue Rs21 billion for the HEC.

Conducting random drug tests, using peer pressure, signing contracts with NGOs and reaching out to the root of drug trafficking will pull drugs out from their roots, the HEC assured the standing committee.

It was also decided that the Anti-Narcotics Force will be called in the meeting to discuss their views on the matter.

