Hassaan Niazi’s bail extended till January 6 after initial rejection

Hassaan Niazi, a lawyer and nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been granted interim bail till January 6 in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology attack case.

His interim bail ended on Thursday and Hassaan appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore to seek its renewal. However, he was late and the judge threw out his request.

The judge said that as a lawyer himself, Hassaan should know about the court’s timings. The law is equal for everyone, he reminded him.

After his first petition was rejected, Hassaan filed a second petition, which the court approved against a surety of Rs100,000. The court has stopped the police from arresting Hassaan till January 6.

Footage went viral of Hassaan participating in the violent lawyers’ march on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on December 11. At least three patients died, 25 doctors were injured and infrastructure was destroyed during the protest.

Hassaan is the son of analyst and PML-N supporter Hafeezullah Niazi. Several raids were conducted to arrest him but he went into hiding. He surfaced on December 20 when he approached the court for bail.

The interim bail of nine other lawyers named in the case was also approved. The police had arrested over 46 lawyers involved in the attack and presented them before the ATC, which sent them to jail on judicial remand.

