Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Haris Rauf optimistic about T20 World Cup call-up

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Haris Rauf optimistic about T20 World Cup call-up

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Pakistani fast-bowler Haris Rauf is hoping to get picked in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia after his recent string of impressive performances in the Big Bash League (BBL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL), ESPNcricinfo has reported.

Rauf, who has bagged 13 wickets for Melbourne Stars including a hat-trick, lit up the Australian 20-over competition with his pace and ability to take wickets.

“It’s a completely different experience here (in Australia),” Rauf said while speaking with ESPNcricinfo. “The standard of cricket, the crowd and the atmosphere around make you truly absorbed in the game. Every moment in the field is enjoyable and the enthusiasm from the crowd really intensifies your passion. It really is a great time out here for me and I am making most out of it. I know I have proved my potential and my next goal is to play for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, which is also in Australia.”

The 26-year-old from Rawalpindi said he never considered playing cricket as a career. “I never really planned my future in cricket. I grew up playing with a tennis ball until 2017, and never thought that I could play for Pakistan but this dream was given to me by Lahore Qalandars and Aaqib Javed’s persistence with me gave me direction. He has been a driving force for me. I had a feeling that a pure fast-bowler bowling over 140kph can’t be ignored in Pakistan. I have the pace, the passion, and with all the development I started to believe that I can play top-level cricket.”

He went on to say that Rauf said he has been working on his fitness while taking wickets. “Fitness has been an issue because until 2017 I never really had any sense about it. Never thought about it because I had been playing tennis-ball cricket and never been disciplined with fitness and diet. I only started to hear about its importance when I signed with the Lahore Qalandars development program. In Pakistan, when you grow up as an immature cricketer the word fitness is just alien to you. You hear it, but you never really understand it’s significance but when I first came Australia with Qalandars, who linked me with a club, I saw the lLifestyle of the sportsmen — how they train and how they enhance their performance. What are their routines and how they pull themselves together in the off-season to get ready for the active season. How they avoid injuries by getting fitter, so I learned all this from here and the fitter you are, the more control you have of your game and performance.”

He lamented on not being able to perform with his “idol” Dale Steyn for the remainer of the Big Bash League. “I admire him a lot. He has done great for his country, he is a tremendous fast bowler and is a perfect role model for any youngster who wants to become a fast bowler. With him around, you have a lot to learn and sharing a dressing room with your hero is like a dream come true. If he isn’t playing it’s in a way a loss for me because I am not able to share the ball with him. His aggression is the thing I love about him. I obviously follow his work ethics, lifestyle and ability to control the line with outswingers.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Big Bash League Cricket Haris Rauf Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Haris Rauf, Australia, Cricket, Big Bash League, #BBL09, Big Bash League 2019-20, Melbourne Stars, Lahore Qalandars,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.