Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > News

Govt sends Army Act amendments to standing committee

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Govt sends Army Act amendments to standing committee

Photo: National Assembly

The government has agreed to send its amendments in the Army Act to a standing committee.

This was decided after the second meeting between the government and opposition on the matter. The PML-N has already announced its support for the bill while the PPP’s condition of it being sent to the standing committee for review has been agreed to.

The bill was presented during Friday’s National Assembly session by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak. The session was then adjourned till 11am on Saturday and the bill was sent to the standing committee.

Separately, PPP head Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PML-N announced its support for the bill without consulting other opposition parties. He said the bill itself is not difficult, but the government has made it difficult. He said the issue can be resolved by reaching a consensus.

The Army Act Amendment Bill, approved by the federal cabinet, proposes to extend the retirement age of services chiefs to 64 years, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday.

The cabinet had approved amendments in Section 172 of the Army Act and Article 155 of the Services Rules, according to Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

The amendments will be voted on and if approved, will pave the way for an extended term for Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking to the media, the premier’s special assistant on information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said she is hopeful the amendments will be passed through a democratic process.

With additional reporting by Abbas Shabbir. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
