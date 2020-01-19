Govt to allow duty-free wheat imports as flour prices soar

The government will lift the duty on importing wheat in order to control soaring flour prices in the country.

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen announced this after he and National Food Security and Research Minister Khusro Bakhtiar were tasked with looking into the crisis. The public is up in arms over the price hike and has been calling on the government to control it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked Tareen and Bakhtiar with resolving the issue and their solution is to import more wheat.

Once that wheat enters the market, prices will drop, said Tareen.

While the government has come up with a solution to the crisis, one minister’s explanation for it baffled many. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said people eat more roti in December and November, therefore there was a crisis.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has urged tandoor owners to reduce the weight of each naan if they must, but not to raise prices. He said the price of a single naan or roti should stay Rs10 but the weight could be reduced by 15g.

And that is what many tandoor owners have started doing. However, they’re coupling the reduced weight with higher prices. Some tandoors are selling naan at Rs12. The owners foresee a price tag of Rs15 per naan very soon.

But with these soaring prices, it has been become difficult for people to afford flour. Fine flour is becoming out of many’s reach.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said there has never been a flour shortage like this in the country’s history. Speaking to the media in London, he said Pakistan’s situation is very critical.

The prices of flour and wheat have soared, he said, asking the government where the wheat stocks went. This is the highest price of flour in 70 years, he said.

After Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice, Punjab lifted a ban on the supply of wheat and flour to KP. In order to handle the shortage, the provincial government has also raised the quota for flour mill owners from 4,000 to 5,000 metric tonnes.

The government has also urged tandoor owners to sell naans at reduced prices. But they plan to go on strike on Monday.

The government has also said that it will take strict action against people creating an artificial crisis.